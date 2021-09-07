Donetsk republic holds exercises to repel Ukraine’s attacks — people’s militia

DONETSK, September 7. / TASS /. The self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR)’s servicemen have practiced their skills in controlling rocket artillery fire to repel the Kiev forces’ attacks, the People's Militia stated on Tuesday.

"The scheduled fire control exercises have been carried out with the BM-21 Grad multiple launch rocket system’s crews at the range located in the DPR’s remote area, behind the lines of withdrawal established by the Minsk agreements," the Donetsk News Agency said.

The main task of the exercises was to test the combat capability of the crews of multiple launch rocket systems. "The combat vehicles’ crews demonstrated a high level of training and cooperation," the DPR’s People's Militia stated, noting that all the standards were evaluated as ‘good’ and ‘excellent.’

Earlier, Head of the DPR Denis Pushilin initiated regular checks of the readiness of the command and control bodies as well as civil defense forces amid growing aggression from the Ukrainian side.

Since July 27, 2020, the Contact Group on ironing out the situation in eastern Ukraine has introduced additional measures to control the ceasefire in Donbass. Under the agreement, the Donbass conflicting parties are banned from carrying out offensive and reconnaissance operations, using any type of aircraft, and opening fire and deploying heavy weapons in populated localities. One of the key provisions is the use of disciplinary measures for ceasefire violations. Furthermore, return fire in the case of an offensive is allowed only after the direct order of a commander.

However, despite the agreement on additional measures, the Donbass conflict has escalated since the end of February. Intense clashes have resumed on the line of contact, resulting in casualties on both sides. Ukraine has accused the Donbass republics of escalation, while Donetsk and Lugansk claim that the reason for this was Kiev's failure to comply with the July agreements.