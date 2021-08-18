About 5,000 people evacuated from Kabul in past 24 hours — agency

LONDON, August 18. /TASS/. Around 5,000 people including staffers of foreign diplomatic missions and charities as well as Afghans were evacuated from Kabul in the past 24 hours, Reuters news agency reported on Wednesday citing a diplomat from a Western country.

He confirmed that the evacuation operation would continue for the next few days. At the same time, the diplomat added that the situation in the Kabul airport is chaotic because of the large number of Afghans wishing to leave the country after the Taliban (outlawed in Russia) seized power.

On August 15, Taliban militants entered Kabul without a fight and took over the city in a matter of hours. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani stepped down to avoid bloodshed, as he put it, and fled the country. Western states are currently evacuating their citizens and embassy staffers.