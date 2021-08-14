Russia welcomes start of dialogue between Venezuela’s political actors - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. Moscow welcomes the beginning of negotiations between the political actors of Venezuela and is ready to help facilitate that process, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

"Moscow welcomes the beginning of the negotiation process between the government of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela and the Unitary Platform of Venezuela," the ministry said. "We are certain that the problems facing that country can only be solved by the Venezuelans themselves, without destructive outside interference. Russia is ready to provide the necessary assistance to that process in accordance with the appeal by the parties and the Norwegian mediators." The Foreign Ministry noted that the format of such assistance would be agreed on.

On Friday, delegations of Venezuela’s government and the opposition began talks in Mexico in order to find a way out of the crisis. The parties signed a memorandum of understanding to reaffirm their willingness to foster the dialogue.

Earlier, Venezuela’s state-run Venezolana de Television channel reported that the talks would last until August 16. The dialogue is mediated by Norway.