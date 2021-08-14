Venezuela’s government, opposition start negotiations in Mexico

MEXICO, August 14. /TASS/. Delegations of Venezuela’s government and the opposition launched negotiations in Mexico on Friday in a bid to find a way out of the protracted political crisis.

Venezuela’s Minister of Communication Freddy Nanez said the sides had signed a memorandum of understanding to reaffirm their readiness for dialogue.

"The memorandum of understanding was signed by both sides, as represented by the national government delegation’s head Jorge Rodriguez and the opposition delegation’s head Gerardo Blyde," he wrote on Twitter.

According to Nanez, the sides agreed about the need to guarantee respect of political rights, remove sanctions, ensure peaceful political and social co-existence, refrain from violence, protect the economy and provide an opportunity for taking part in elections.

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido described the dialogue in Mexico as an "opportunity to reach a comprehensive agreement that would end the suffering of the Venezuelan people."

"Venezuela does not need a yet another failed round of negotiations, it would only aggravate the conflict," he wrote on Twitter.

Earlier, Venezuela’s state-run Venezolana de Television channel reported that the talks will last until August 16. The dialogue is mediated by Norway.