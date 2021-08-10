Afghan peace settlement talks begin in Doha — TV

The three-day talks are expected to focus on the prospects for peaceful settlement amid the degrading situation in Afghanistan following the Taliban increased activities.

The Afghan government delegation will be led by Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation Abdullah Abdullah. It is expected to take part in a meeting of Russian, US, Chinese and Pakistani special envoys.

The Russian delegation is led by Russian presidential special envoy for Afghanistan and director of the foreign ministry’s second Asia department Zamir Kabulov.

The Afghan government and Taliban delegations have been holding peace talks in Doha since September 12, 2020. The progress slowed down at the beginning of this year and actually stopped in mid-April after US President Joe Biden announced plans to finish the operation in Afghanistan, the longest foreign military campaign in US history, and pull out American troops by September 11. However, under Washington’s earlier agreements with the Taliban (a radical movement outlawed in Russia), US troops were supposed to be withdrawn by May 1, 2021. Following Biden’s decision, the Taliban waived their commitments under the earlier agreement with the US.