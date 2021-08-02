Belarus’ Timanovskaya spent night in Haneda Airport hotel - IOC

TOKYO, August 2. /TASS/. Belarusian athlete Kristina Timanovskaya, whom the Belarusian national team trainers’ headquarters decided to bring home from the Tokyo Olympics Sunday, spent the night in the Haneda Airport hotel, International Olympic Committee (IOC) spokesman Mark Adams said Monday.

"She spent the night at the airport hotel in safe and protected conditions," he noted.

Adams added that the organizational committee representatives were able to take to Timanovskaya in person; he promised that the contacts with the athlete, aimed at finding upon further actions will continue.

On Sunday night, Kristina Timanovskaya was at the police station in the Haneda airport. However, later the police claimed that the athlete was not at the station, without disclosing when she left. Timanovskaya entered the police station, accompanied by at least one organizational Olympics employee. In the 12 following hours, nobody exited the station via public exits except for police officers. It is possible that the police took Timanovskaya via a service exit that leads to the airport’s interior.

On Sunday, the National Olympic Committee of Belarus announced its decision to send Timanovskaya home over her emotional and psychological state.

The opposition Belarusian Sport Solidarity Foundation claimed that Timanovskaya is being forcefully taken from Tokyo over her criticism of the Belarusian athletes trainers’ headquarters. Timanovskaya claimed her intent to ask for shelter in Europe. Besides, she called in the social media on the International Olympic Committee to intervene in the situation and provide assistance. According to Timanovskaya, she was subjected to pressure and is being taken from Japan without her consent.