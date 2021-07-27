Russia’s entire Olympic delegation in Tokyo return negative COVID-19 results

MOSCOW, July 27. /TASS/. All tests taken by the entire Russian Olympic delegation in Tokyo for COVID-19 have returned negative results, the press office of the Russian Federal Micro-Biological Agency (FMBA) announced to TASS on Tuesday.

"As of today, all tests returned clean results," the agency’s press service disclosed to TASS. "Everyone is healthy and everything is well with the Russian delegation."

According to statistics, published earlier in the day, authorities in the Japanese capital of Tokyo confirmed 2,848 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, which was a new daily high.

The previous record was set in the Japanese capital on January 7, when 2,520 new patients were identified. Meanwhile, only 1,387 new cases were reported in the region a week ago. There are currently 82 severe coronavirus cases in Tokyo. The last time, 80 severe COVID-19 patients were in the city’s hospitals was back on May 18.

A state of emergency over the deteriorating coronavirus situation was declared in Tokyo on July 12, which has manifested as a ban on alcohol at eating facilities and limits on the number of spectators at mass events. This is why the Olympic Games are being held without fans.

As of today, Japan is ranked 33rd globally in terms of reported COVID-19 cases, which currently stand at over 875,500. A total of over 15,130 people have died of the novel coronavirus infection there, while more than 820,130 have recovered from the illness.

The 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Japan’s capital of Tokyo are being held this year between July 23 and August 8. In March 2020, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) decided to postpone the 2020 Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games in Japan for one year due to the spread of COVID-19.

Russia at Tokyo-2020

On July 6, the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) published an approved list of 335 athletes, who were selected to represent the country at the Summer Olympic Games. The Olympic delegation of Russian athletes in Tokyo includes 185 female and 150 male athletes.

These Russian athletes are competing in Tokyo under the flag and logo of the Russian National Olympic Committee (ROC) instead of the Russian national flag and state emblem. Likewise, the national anthem of Russia has been barred due to the said sanctions at the Olympics in Japan.