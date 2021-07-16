China, Russia should jointly expose any kinds of ‘pseudo-multilateralism’ — ministry

BEIJING, July 16. /TASS/. China and Russia should join forces to blow the whistle on any manifestations of "pseudo-multilateralism", defend the true multilateralism, maintain coordination and resolutely oppose interference into domestic affairs, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said at a meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in Tashkent.

"The sides should jointly expose any kinds of ‘pseudo-multilateralism’, prevent undermining of the international order and firmly defend the true multilateralism," the Chinese Foreign Ministry quoted him as saying on Friday.

The minister pointed out that China and Russia should also maintain coordination and interaction and resolutely oppose foreign interference in domestic affairs.

"The sides should deepen cooperation in regional affairs, jointly facilitate Afghanistan’s return to the path of peace, jointly oppose the Indo-Pacific strategy that is filled with the Cold War mentality and jointly foster peaceful development of Asia-Pacific," Wang Yi concluded.