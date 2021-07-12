GERN party winning snap parliamentary elections in Bulgaria with razor thin margin

SOFIA, July 12. /TASS/. Bulgaria’s political party Citizens for European Development of Bulgaria (GERB) in coalition with the Union of Democratic Forces is winning parliamentary elections in that country with a razor-thin margin.

The Central Election Commission (CEC) reported this after processing 89.14% of the protocols by 06:30 am (the time coincides with Moscow).

According to data published on the official website of the CEC, 24.01% of voters (585,460 people) voted for the GERB.

There is Such A People party comes second receiving 23.48% of votes (572,365).

The Bulgarian Socialist Party ranks third with 13.65% of the vote (322,908).

The Democratic Bulgaria party (12.60%), the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (10.61%) and the Stand Up! Mafia, Get Out civil platform (5.04%) are also in the new parliamentary convocation. The rest of the political associations are currently not overcoming the four percent electoral barrier. The counting of votes continues.

Early parliamentary elections were held in Bulgaria on Sunday, July 11. No serious violations were registered. For the first time, specialized voting machines were used for voting, which showed high efficiency. Representatives of 23 parties and coalitions competed for 240 seats in the 46th convocation of the National Assembly of Bulgaria (unicameral parliament).