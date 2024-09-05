Russia to have lower revenues from slashed gas exports to EU — Putin

VLADIVOSTOK, September 5. /TASS/. Russian revenues will drop upon contraction of gas supplies to Europe but Gazprom will supply more gas inside the country, President Vladimir Putin said at the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum.

"There will be a certain decline in revenues for us but never mind. Gazprom will supply more inside the country. This is also good," Putin said.

The ones supplying energy resources to Europe take care of their national interests in the first instance, the Russian leader said. The president cited the US as an example, with its gas price for Europe being 50-60% above the Russian gas price. "Certainly, the economy of Europe, including Germany, relying on our energy resources, experiences very serious challenges. Many industries simply close. However, this is not our choice. We are ready," he noted.