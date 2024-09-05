Japan confirms detention of its citizen in Belarus

TIKYO, September 5. /TASS/. Japan has confirmed the detention of its citizen in Belarus, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said.

"The Japanese embassy has confirmed that a 50-year-old man was detained by the local authorities on charges of violating local laws. During a consular meeting with the man, we saw that he has no health problems. AS for this case, I would rather refrain from sharing any details about the causes and circumstances of the detention. We will continue all possible support for him," he said.

The Belarus-1 television channel said on Wednesday that an officer of Japanese special services had been detained. The man was reportedly gathering information about the socio-political situation in Belarus, the implementation of China’s One Belt One Road initiative, the situation on the Belarusian-Ukrainian border, as well as about the country’s military infrastructure.