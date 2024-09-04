Belarus detained Japanese intelligence agent, government television reports

MINSK, September 4. /TASS/. A Japanese intelligence agent has been detained in Belarus, government-owned Belarus-1 television reported.

The agent was gathering information about the social and political situation in Belarus, the implementation of China’s Belt and Road Initiative, the situation on the border between Belarus and Ukraine, and took pictures of military infrastructure, according to the report.

"My actions can be dangerous for Belarus," the detainee said in a video of his interrogation that was posted to Telegram by the government-owned Belarusian National Broadcasting Company.

The video shows the Japanese national in the Gomel Region of Belarus. The broadcaster said it will report the details of his detention in a special program on September 5.