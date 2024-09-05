Russia not mulling new mobilization, Kremlin tells TASS

VLADIVOSTOK, September 5. /TASS/. Russia is not considering an additional mobilization, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS on Thursday.

"No such thing is being discussed," Peskov said, answering a relevant question on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

Meanwhile, the number of those seeking to sign a contract with the Russian Defense Ministry to join the special military operation is growing, he added.

"So, I have not heard any discussions about mobilization," Peskov concluded.

In July, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said as many as some 190,000 Russian citizens had signed up for military service since early 2024.