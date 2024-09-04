Russian Su-25 attack aircraft strike massed Ukrainian troops, equipment in Kursk area

MOSCOW, September 4. /TASS/. The crews of Russian Su-25 attack aircraft delivered strikes at massed Ukrainian troops, armor and motor vehicles in the borderline Kursk Region, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Wednesday.

"The strike was delivered by air-launched missiles at reconnoitered targets. After employing air-launched munitions, the crews performed a missile evasion maneuver, fired decoy flares and returned to their airfield. Reconnaissance reports said that all the designated targets had been destroyed," the ministry said in a statement.

