VLADIVOSTOK, September 4. /TASS/. Some in the West do not yet realize the plague that they unleashed when they created the terrorist Kiev regime, and now they have no one to blame but themselves, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a briefing on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"I think that the Europeans do not even fully understand what they are being drawn into. They are being drawn in by the United States, the Anglo-Saxons. It seems to me that they are not yet cognizant of the kind of plague they have created in the form of the terrorist Kiev regime, and they have done this with their own hands," she said.

Zakharova also noted that the battalions that will now be created from Ukrainian citizens recruited in European countries "will also strike at Western European countries."

"They ate their fill there, took a breather, and healed up there. They will strike the same way all the international terrorist groups the West previously created did," she added.

According to the diplomat, the Middle East "is looking at the European continent in a kind of bittersweet way, seeing that for the first time in history, Europe itself has given birth to an international terrorist cell."

"Before that there were such examples in North Africa, the Middle East, Afghanistan. But now, Europe has birthed its own terrorist monster for the first time. "This terrorist monster will operate all over the world. It will still strike Western Europe, they always return to those who created them," Zakharova noted.

About forum

The Eastern Economic Forum is underway on the campus of the Far Eastern Federal University in Vladivostok on September 3-6, 2024. The main theme of the EEF this year is 'Far East 2030. Combining strengths to create new potential'. Business activities are broken down into seven thematic blocks: 'New contours of international cooperation', 'Technologies to ensure independence','Financial value system', 'the Russian Far East', 'People, education and patriotism', 'Transport and logistics: new routes', and 'Master plans: from architecture to economy'.

The Roscongress Foundation is the Forum’s organizer. TASS is the general information partner of the EEF.