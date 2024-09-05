Far East becomes Russia's flagship in global economy — Putin

VLADIVOSTOK, September 5. /TASS/. The Far East has become the most important factor in strengthening Russia's position in the world, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"The most important business ties, trade routes and the entire vector of development are increasingly being reoriented to the East and the Global South. Our Far Eastern regions provide direct access to these growing and promising markets, allowing us to overcome the barriers that some Western elites are trying to impose on the world. And most importantly, as I said, our Far East is a vast space for business initiatives to launch complex projects and create entire new industries. In fact, today the Far East has become, without any exaggeration, the most important factor in strengthening Russia's position in the world, our flagship," the president emphasized.

Putin pointed to the fact that Russia and the Far East traditionally welcome at the beginning of September representatives of business, technology teams, government agencies and specialists - those who are interested in the region and the "limitless opportunities for creation and partnership" that this territory offers.

The president recalled that the development of the region was defined as a national priority for the 21st century, noting that the correctness of this decision has been confirmed by life itself, the challenges facing Russia and the trends that are gaining momentum in the global economy.

The Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) is underway on the campus of the Far Eastern Federal University in Vladivostok on September 3-6, 2024. The main theme of the EEF in 2024 is "Far East 2030. Combining strengths to create new potential."

The EEF is one of the largest international conferences in Russia. It has been held in the Primorsky Region’s Russky Island in Vladivostok since 2015. The Forum is the initiative of Russian President Vladimir Putin, who decreed that the event be held annually.

The forum's objectives and goals include promoting the accelerated growth of Russia’s Far East region; assessing its potential for exports; expanding international cooperation in the Asia-Pacific Region; showcasing the investment appeal of the region, its steadily progressing territories, and the Vladivostok free port.

The Roscongress Foundation has served as the Forum’s organizer since 2016.

