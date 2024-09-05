Emergencies Ministry pyrotechnics destroy Patriot missile’s warhead in Kursk Region

MOSCOW, September 5. /TASS/. Pyrotechnics of Russia’s Emergencies Ministry have found and destroyed a Patriot missile’s warhead in the Kursk Region over the past 24 hours, the Emergencies Ministry’s press-service has told TASS.

"Over the past 24 hours, pyrotechnic units of the Emergencies Ministry were involved in handling an explosive item. The warhead of a Patriot missile was detected and destroyed. In all, since the beginning of the mine clearance work in Kursk Region bomb disposal specialists of the Emergencies Ministry eliminated 314 explosive objects and combed an area of about 24 hectares," the press service said.

The Emergencies Ministry noted that the radiation level in the region is normal and no excessive concentrations of hazardous chemicals had been detected.