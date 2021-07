RABAT, July 10. /TASS/. Algerian Prime Minister Ayman Benabderrahmane, who was appointed to this position on June 30, has been infected with coronavirus.

"Prime Minister Ayman Benabderrahmane tested positive for coronavirus on July 10. In accordance with medical instructions, he has been quarantined for seven days and then will be tested again," the government’s press service said in a statement.

While in quarantine, the prime minister will continue working online.