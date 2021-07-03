Young people become more susceptible to COVID-19 as virus mutates — expert

MOSCOW, July 3. /TASS/. New variants of the novel coronavirus have changed the clinical picture of COVID-19, and make young people more susceptible to the virus, National Medical Research Center for Therapy and Prevention Director, chief Health Ministry non-resident therapist Oksana Drapkina said.

"At present, as new strains of the novel coronavirus infection emerge, the clinical picture of it has changed, and now the coronavirus is dangerous for young people. Symptoms have become more severe, complications are more often, including shortness of breath and lung damage, and all of this progresses quickly," she said, recommending those aged 18 and older to vaccinate.

Drapkina went on to say that so far, there have been no conclusive information on what level of antibodies a person should have to be fully protected against COVID-19.

"The antibodies formed after exposure to the original strain, may not react properly to the new strain. That is why it is important to vaccinate everyone during the pandemic, regardless of the number of antibodies," she said.

According to the latest statistics, about 183 million people have been infected with coronavirus worldwide and more than 3.9 million deaths have been reported.

To date, 5,561,360 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 5,035,518 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 136,565 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.