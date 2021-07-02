Three houses in western Donetsk damaged in shelling by Ukrainian forces, republic says

DONETSK, July 2. /TASS/. Ukraine’s armed forces opened fire against a settlement in the west of Donetsk on Friday, damaging three houses, the mission of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) to the Joint Center on Ceasefire Control and Coordination (JCCC) said cited by the Donetsk news agency.

The news agency reported that the shelling was recorded at 19.30 local time and came from the direction of the Kiev-controlled city of Krasnogorovka. Two shots were fired from a tripod-mounted man-portable antitank gun in the direction of Staromikhailovka, and also machine guns were used. Roofing and window frames were damaged in three houses.

On July 27, 2020, additional ceasefire control measures came into effect in Donbass after being approved by the Contact Group seeking peace for eastern Ukraine. The measures ban any offensive, intelligence or sabotage activities, the use of all types of aircraft, any shooting, and the deployment of heavy weapons to inhabited localities. One of the key provisions of the agreement stipulates disciplinary measures for ceasefire violations, whereas in case of offensive operations, return fire is allowed only after a direct order from the command.