EU sees that current policy of sanctions against Russia is not working — France’s Macron

PARIS, June 25. /TASS/. The EU member states have seen that the current policy of imposing sanctions in response to Russia’s actions, which they consider aggressive, is not working, and a more efficient approach, as well as pre-emptive actions, are required, French President Emmanuel Macron said in the wake of the EU Summit in Brussels.

"I am glad that we have stepped beyond the logic of reactivity towards Russia, beyond reacting to its actions. The ‘sanctions for aggression’ logic no more appears to be efficient, and we have already seen confirmations of this," the French leader said, noting that the EU was unable to alter the Russia’s course.

"We must now focus on how we can constrain such behavior, prevent such steps, how we can react more efficiently, and how we can achieve more clear perspectives," Macron said.