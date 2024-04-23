Over 14,700 residential houses remain flooded in Russia

MOSCOW, April 23. /TASS/. The number of residential houses flooded in Russia has increased insignificantly over the day and amounts to more than 14,700, operational services told TASS.

"Over 14,700 residential houses and almost 29,000 homesteads remain flooded in Russia. Over the past 24 hours, this number has increased insignificantly," the source said. He added that the Orenburg Region was the most affected, with 12,300 homes still under water.

The source also said that 38,302 Russians have been evacuated from flooded areas and settlements potentially falling into these zones since the beginning of the spring floods.