Russia welcomes Syria’s interest in joining BRICS, senior diplomat says

MOSCOW, April 25. /TASS/. The interest in joining BRICS, shown by Syria, indicates that the grouping’s international role is increasingly growing, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said.

"We can only welcome Syria’s interest in rapprochement with BRICS," Ryabkov, who is also Russia’s BRICS Sherpa, told a news conference on the priorities for Russia’s BRICS presidency. "This is yet another important signal that the grouping’s international weight has increased," he added.

The Syrian ambassador to Moscow recently conveyed that Damascus is seeking to become a BRICS member.

"Applications [to join] have been submitted in written and oral, including at the high level," the senior Russian diplomat said as he described the ambassador’s statement as a major and official signal.