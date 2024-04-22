Russia to incorporate US nuke scenario in Poland in its military planning — diplomat

MOSCOW, April 22. /TASS/. Russia will take into account potential deployment of US nuclear weapons in Poland in its military planning, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said, commenting on Polish President Andrzej Duda’s statement on his country being ready to deploy nuclear arms under NATO’s Nuclear Sharing program.

"It looks like Warsaw is deliberately seeking to attract more attention from those dealing with military planning in the Russian General Staff. It would be logical to assume that once US nuclear weapons appear in Poland, relevant facilities will be immediately put on the list of legitimate targets in case of a direct armed confrontation with NATO," she said.

She slammed Duda’s statement as "provocative." "Poland’s authorities make no secret of their striving to lean closer on the US nuclear weapons deployed in Europe and are actively using these ambitions in their hostile Russian policy," Zakharova said. "This has us looking more closely at Poland in our military panning, taking into account threats to Russia that are generated with the participation of this country."

According to the Russian diplomat, Moscow and Minsk take into consideration the Polish factor when taking additional measures to bolster the security of their Union State.

In an interview with the Fakt newspaper on Sunday, Duda said that Poland is ready to deploy nuclear warheads under NATO’s Nuclear Sharing program. According to the Polish president, he has discussed this matter with US partners more than once.