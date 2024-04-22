Ukrainian troops fleeing Ocheretino in small groups, says DPR

DONETSK, April 22. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops are trying to flee the settlement of Ocheretino in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) in small groups along the road shelled by Russian artillery, adviser to the DPR head Igor Kimakovsky told TASS on Monday.

"One of the most numerous brigades of Ukrainian armed formations has been finally routed in the community of Ocheretino. The remaining forces are trying to leave the settlement. There are also few routes left for them. There is one more or less suitable road but it is also being shelled," the adviser said.

"The Ukrainian troops are attempting to leave Ocheretino in small groups," he added.

The Soloviev Live Telegram channel reported on April 21 that Russian forces had eliminated a group of militants from the so-called Russian Volunteer Corps (outlawed in Russia as a terrorist organization) near the settlement of Ocheretino. The group was eliminated in Ocheretino gardens, it specified.