Development of Sino-Russian cooperation to be main topic of AmurExpo forum

MOSCOW, April 23. /TASS/. Development of full-scale international cooperation between Russia and China will be discussed within the framework of the AmurExpo Russia-China Economic Forum in 2024, the press service of the Roscongress Foundation said.

AmurExpo is the off-site venue of the Eastern Economic Forum. The Sino-Russian forum will be held in May 24-26 in the territory of the two countries - in Russia’s Blagoveshchensk and China’s Heihe.

"Development of full-fledged cooperation of Russia, China and other countries at a new stage is the main topic of the AmurExpo Russia-China Economic Forum in 2024," the press service said.

"The business program [of the forum] reflects current tasks of bilateral and international cooperation: efficient interaction in international organizations (BRICS, SCO and others), development of transport and infrastructure, international and bilateral trade, ecology and biotechnologies, processing of agricultural products, banking sphere, energy, mineral resources mining, tourism, and culture," the Foundation added.