US may risk military escapade in Far East — Russian ambassador to North Korea

MOSCOW, February 7. /TASS/. The situation on the Korean Peninsula causes concern as Washington may launch a military escapade in the Far East, Russian Ambassador to Pyongyang Alexander Matsegora told TASS in an interview.

"The situation on the Korean Peninsula is a major concern, primarily because of the Americans’ adventurist policies. For seeing what the United States is doing in the Middle East who may guarantee that they will not launch a similar attack here, in the Far East, after bombing Yemen’s Houthis?" the diplomat asked rhetorically.

Nikki Haley, who is running for US presidential nomination, has called for assassinating Iranian leaders, while Iranian General Qassem Soleimani was killed during Donald Trump’s presidency, Matsegora recounted. "How can we be sure that the Americans do not have similar goals against North Korea?" the ambassador wondered.