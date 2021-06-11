G7 leaders to announce plans of distributing 1 billion COVID-19 vaccines worldwide — UK

LONDON, June 11. /TASS/. Leaders of the G7 group of nations will announce plans to distribute at least 1 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines worldwide during their upcoming summit in the UK, the UK prime minister’s office said.

"At the Summit world leaders are expected to announce they will provide at least 1 billion coronavirus vaccine doses to the world through dose sharing and financing and set out a plan to expand vaccine manufacturing in order to achieve that goal," Downing Street said in a statement.

According to the document, the United Kingdom will donate 100 million doses of vaccines, including 5 million doses to be delivered to poor countries by the end of September. 80% of those vaccines will be distributed via the COVAX global vaccine-sharing initiative.

"As a result of the success of the UK’s vaccine programme we are now in a position to share some of our surplus doses with those who need them. In doing so we will take a massive step towards beating this pandemic for good," the statement quoted UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson as saying.

"At the G7 Summit I hope my fellow leaders will make similar pledges so that, together, we can vaccinate the world by the end of next year and build back better from coronavirus," he said.

The WHO attaches great importance to the COVAX mechanism, which involves 190 countries and economies. In accordance with the program’s terms, countries with high levels of incomes pay for the vaccines, thus subsidizing the funded states. According to the existing estimates, two billion doses of the vaccine are to be produced and evenly distributed around the world by the end of 2021.

By now, 81 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have already been delivered to poor countries via the COVAX mechanism. The vaccine produced by UK-Swedish company AstraZeneca accounts for 96% of them.

Leaders of the G7 group of nations comprising the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Canada, the United States, France and Japan, will gather in the seaside resort of Carbis Bay in Cornwall, UK on June 11-13.