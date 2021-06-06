No anti-Russian sentiment in Montenegro, despite its joining sanctions — minister

ST. PETERSBURG, June 6. /TASS/. There is no anti-Russian sentiment in Montenegro, despite the fact that it has joined the European Union’s sanctions against Russia, Montenegro’s Minister of Economic Development Jakov Milatovic told TASS on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum’s.

"There are no anti-Russian moods in Montenegro. Montenegro and Russia are two countries united by historical and cultural heritage. And this fact cannot be changed," he said.

However, he stressed that it was a key foreign policy priority for his country to join the European Union. "That is why our country decided to follow the EU foreign policy," he added.