Mali’s military releases interim president, PM as they step down — media

The prime minister and the interim president were released overnight into Thursday, a spokesperson for the military authorities said, making it clear that the move stemmed from an agreement with a delegation of mediators from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) headed by former Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan.

Mali’s President Bah Ndaw and interim Prime Minister Moctar Ouane were detained by the military on Monday and escorted to a military base in Kati. Vice President Assimi Goita said in a statement on May 24 that he had stripped the president and the prime minister of their powers due to their violation of the Transitional Charter, which had been adopted in August and replaced the country’s constitution. Goita pointed out that when appointing new cabinet members, the president and the prime minister had violated the most important of the charter’s provisions, failing to discuss the appointment of the chiefs of the defense and security agencies with him. An announcement was made on Wednesday that Bah Ndaw and Moctar Ouane were stepping down. Goita said during talks with the ECOWAS delegation that he would serve as Mali’s president during the transitional period until mid-2022.