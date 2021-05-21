Rome Global Health Summit pledges to ensure pandemic preparedness

ROME, May 21. /TASS/. The global community, represented by G20 and major international organizations, promised to meet the need for mechanisms to finance long-term pandemic preparedness, the Global Health Summit said in its concluding Rome Declaration on Friday.

"We will address the need for enhanced, streamlined, sustainable and predictable mechanisms to finance long-term pandemic preparedness, prevention, detection and response, as well as surge capacity, capable of rapidly mobilizing private and public funds and resources in a coordinated, transparent and collaborative manner and with robust accountability and oversight," the concluding declaration says.

"In a spirit of solidarity, join efforts to support in particular the manufacture and supply of vaccines and other supplies and/or the provision of funding for vaccine purchase, to low-and middle-income countries," it reads.

The summit attended by President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi was held at the Villa Doria Pamphili in Rome.

Since the start of pandemic, about 165.6 million cases have been reported worldwide, while the death toll surpassed 3.4 million. On Friday, the World Health Organization (WHO) said that the real number of coronavirus-associated fatalities could be three times higher than official statistics.