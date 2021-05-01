WHO approves emergency use of anti-coronavirus vaccine by Moderna

MOSCOW, May 1. /TASS/. The World Health Organization (WHO) has included the anti-coronavirus vaccine by US company Moderna into its list of vaccines approved for emergency use, the WHO said on its website on Friday.

"Today, the WHO listed the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine (mRNA 1273) for emergency use, making it the fifth vaccine to receive emergency validation from WHO," the international organization said in a statement.

The other vaccines listed for emergency use by the WHO are Comirnaty by Pfizer (US) and BioNTech (Germany); two variants of the vaccine by UK-Swedish company AstraZeneca, and a vaccine by Janssen, a unit of Johnson & Johnson.