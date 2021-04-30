Ukraine stops operation of Stanitsa Luganskaya checkpoint without notification

LUGANSK, April 30. /TASS/. Ukraine unilaterally and without prior notification stopped passage of people through the Stanitsa Luganskaya checkpoint on the contact line in Donbass, the Ministry of State Security (MGB) of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) announced Friday.

"The MGB border control service informs that, at 12:00 [local time] on April 30, the Ukrainian side unilaterally and without prior notification stopped the passage of people to and from the territory under Ukrainian control through the Stanitsa Luganskaya checkpoint," the Ministry said, according to the Lugansk Media Center.

The Ministry disclosed that the checkpoint continues to operate as usual on the LPR side.