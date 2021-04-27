Zelensky proposes creating new talks format for Donbass ‘with powerful actors’

KIEV, April 27. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky proposed to establish a new format for negotiations on Donbass with involvement of "powerful actors," in parallel to the Normandy Four Format (Germany, France, Russia and Ukraine). He made this claim Tuesday during his working trip to the Kherson Region.

"It could be an extension of the Normandy Four Format, or a separate, parallel format with other countries, very serious, powerful actors. Not only because they are powerful, but because they express their wish to help Ukraine to stop the war. I believe that this is a right decision," Zelensky said, according to the presidential press service.

Earlier, Zelensky repeatedly expressed his intention to involve the US in negotiations on Donbass.