Bulgaria’s prosecutors suspect group of Russians of organizing arms factory blasts

SOFIA, April 28. /TASS/. The Bulgarian Prosecutor’s Office suspects six Russians of organizing four explosions between 2011 and 2020 in the country’s arms factories where products belonging to Bulgarian arms dealer Emilian Gebrev were stored, Spokesperson for Bulgaria’s Prosecutor General Sijka Mileva told reporters at a press briefing on Wednesday.
Russia drawing up list of unfriendly states, US is among them - diplomat
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stressed that the president’s decree was a retaliatory measure against other countries’ hostile steps
Read more
Russia’s preparations for Luna-25 mission launch proceeding on schedule — Roscosmos chief
The plans are to achieve the launch readiness by September, according to the space agency's head
Read more
Czech Senate to look into charging President Zeman with treason over remarks on Vrbetice
According to the Senate, the head of state declassified information on the investigation that was not supposed to be disclosed
Read more
Presidential advisor’s Belarus remark does not reflect Russia’s official stance — Kremlin
In an interview with Forbes, Valentin Yumashev, an unsalaried adviser to Russian President Vladimir Putin, said that after Alexander Lukashenko was elected Belarusian president in 1994, "elections had come to an end," and in 26 years, "people snapped and took to the streets"
Read more
Situation around Open Skies Treaty developing towards its collapse - Russian diplomat
According to Konstantin Gavrilov, head of Russia’s delegation the Vienna, the Russian side sees that a number of US-leaning nations are seeking to blame Russia for the "deplorable situation around the Open Skies Treaty"
Read more
Moscow reserves right to respond to Romania’s expulsion of Russian diplomat — envoy
The ambassador stressed that Bucharest was "carefully avoiding" comments on the matter
Read more
Russia to lay out six warships and submarines on occasion of WWII Victory Day
The exact dates of laying down the latest warships have not been defined yet, according to the source
Read more
Austrian chancellor speaks out against new EU anti-Russian sanctions
Peace in Europe will only be possible on the condition of cooperation with Moscow, Sebastian Kurz said
Read more
Press review: Biden’s recognition of the Armenian genocide and Iran’s Sputnik V ambitions
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, April 26th
Read more
Russian missile cruiser Admiral Nakhimov to become world’s strongest warship after upgrade
The heavy nuclear-powered missile cruiser Admiral Nakhimov has been under repairs at the Sevmash Shipyard since 1999; real work on the warship has been carried out since 2013
Read more
Russia’s Ian Nepomniachtchi wins Chess Candidates Tournament
During the penultimate round on Monday, the 30-year-old Russian drew his game against Maxime Vachier-Lagrave of France to pack a total of 8.5 points after 13 rounds
Read more
Russian Foreign Ministry says retaliation to US hostile actions to follow soon
The US side was notified that in the near future further measures will be taken, the ministry said
Read more
Russia waits for explanations on reports of banned munitions kept at Vrbetice — diplomat
The Czech Republic, Bulgaria and Ukraine are to provide clarifications, the Foreign Ministry spokeswoman said
Read more
Upgraded frigate enters service with Russian Pacific Fleet’s constant alert forces
It has completed the program of shipbuilders’ trials
Read more
Turkey is unlikely to pursue closer ties with Russia amid new rift with US - expert
There is no reason to assume that Turkey will become a partner or ally for Russia that you can trust, Leading Researcher at Russia’s Academy of Sciences’ Center for Arab and Islamic Studies Boris Dolgov stated
Read more
Russia expels naval attache in Italian Embassy
The staffer is ordered to leave Russia within 24 hours
Read more
Putin-Biden summit planned for summer, Kremlin says
The date and the location is yet to be determined
Read more
Kremlin says Zelensky’s remarks about changes to Minsk Accords 'alarming sign'
There is no way of changing the Minsk process without in fact terminating it, the Kremlin spokesman said
Read more
Pipelayer Akademic Chersky launches Nord Stream 2 construction work in Danish waters
The pipe-laying is also continued by the Fortuna barge
Read more
Putin-Biden meeting is likely in June, but this depends on many factors - Kremlin aide
According to Kremlin Aide Yuri Ushakov, signals are coming from Washington on the plans to hold the meeting of the leaders
Read more
Press review: Zelensky bent on meeting Putin and who’ll be on Russia’s ‘unfriendly’ list
Top stories in the Russian press on Tuesday, April 27
Read more
West opposes integrational processes on post-Soviet territory, says Russian defense chief
Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu noted during the meeting of CSTO Defense Ministers, that the "spectrum of threats and challenges has widened significantly" in the Post-Soviet security bloc’s regions
Read more
Ultimate Fighting Championship excludes Russia’s Magomedsharipov from its Rankings
Magomedsharipov was ranked by the UFC as World’s No. 3 in the list of world’s top fighters in his weight category prior to today’s announcement of the organization’s press office
Read more
Russian diplomat calls on Prague to tell world community what Vrbetice depots held
Prague claims Moscow was allegedly involved in the blasts at a munitions depots in the village of Vrtebice, back in 2014 that killed two people
Read more
Russia’s Sputnik V recognized as safest and most efficient Covid vaccine in Hungary
Thus, according to the Hungarian data, Sputnik V has up to 32 fewer fatalities and six times lower infection rate than the Pfizer vaccine
Read more
Soyuz-2.1b rocket carrying 36 OneWeb satellites launched from Vostochny spaceport
It will take about four hours for the booster to deliver the satellites into orbit
Read more
Russia’s Black Sea Fleet monitors USCGC Hamilton in Black Sea
Earlier, the US Sixth Fleet announced that the Hamilton entered the Black Sea "to support NATO allies and partners"
Read more
‘Whose lab? America's’: Speaker says coronavirus might have escaped from US facility
He did not rule out that work was being conducted to model the virus "and it is being done by the United States"
Read more
German minister urges to dissociate Nord Stream 2 and Navalny issue
German Minister of Economy and Energy Peter Altmeier reiterated that the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project construction was approved by national governments long ago
Read more
China to support Russia amid tighter Western sanctions, Foreign Ministry says
China strongly opposes the use of unilateral sanctions, the ministry's spokesman said
Read more
Ukrainian embassy employee declared persona non grata in Russia
Moscow will take extra measures in case Kiev continues its hostile actions against Russian diplomats, the Russian Foreign Ministry said
Read more
Brazilian regulator decides not to authorize Sputnik V vaccine’s import
The decision was approved by all members of the regulator’s board
Read more
Brazil’s scientists recognize Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine as safe
According to Brazil’s legislation, the approval by the committee for biological safety is necessary for all drugs manufactured with the use of GMO technologies
Read more
Czech counterintelligence finds no proof of Russians’ presence in Vrbetice - president
Nevertheless, Milos Zeman noted that it should not be said that the suspicion on the two foreign agents’ involvement in the incident was not serious
Read more
Putin, Macron express concern over escalation in southeastern Ukraine
The conversation was initiated by the French side
Read more
Russia ready to hand over data to Brazil necessary for Sputnik V supplies — Kremlin
At the same time, the Kremlin spokesman underlined that there is already more than enough data about the effectiveness of the Russian vaccine
Read more
Ukrainian forces open fire against DPR nine times in past day, republic says
Overall, the Ukrainian forces fired 94 shells
Read more
Zelensky’s statement about meeting with Putin is a gimmick — Ukrainian expert
The pundit warned that Kiev is still far away from real negotiations, shaping an agenda and setting a date and place of the presidents' meeting
Read more
Romanian ambassador to Russia familiar with procedure of tit-for-tat measures — diplomat
On April 26, Romania’s authorities declared deputy military attache at the Russian Embassy in Bucharest persona non grata
Read more
Kremlin says Russian special services have proofs of plot against Lukashenko
They also have confessions by some conspirators, according to the Kremlin spokesman
Read more
US role in Belarusian coup attempt is under investigation, FSB chief says
This case is being considered by the Belarusian State Security Committee and investigative bodies, Alexander Bortnikov said
Read more