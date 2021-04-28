West seeks to use Moldova in its anti-Russian game — ex-president

CHISINAU, April 28. /TASS/. West should not attempt to use Moldova in its game against Rusia, the country’s ex-president and leader of the Party of Socialists of the Republic of Moldova (PSRM) Igor Dodon said on Tuesday.

Commenting on his meeting with the US ambassador to the country, Derek Hogan, Dodon said: "He told me that the situation in Moldova should stay calm. I replied that if they see our country as an element of a game against their opponent, Russia, they will fail. This would destabilize the situation," Dodon said.

In his words, Western nations "by all means seek to form a parliamentary majority from parties under their control," helping incumbent President Maia Sandu to seize control over the Constitutional Court, the Parliament and the government.

"If they win the early elections, our country will become fully governed from abroad. There will be an onslaught on the Russian language, rights of national minorities will be violated, Moldova’s policy will become anti-Russian," he said, adding that in this case, it will be impossible to avert destabilization in Moldova’s breakaway republic of Transnistria.

"There should be the pro-Moldovan parliamentary majority in the legislature, which will pass laws to the benefit of ordinary citizens, will not let a standoff with Russia happen. This majority won’t wage a war against Transnistria or try to ‘strangle’ Gagauzia," Dodon said.