US ‘heartened’ by Putin’s call to fight climate change together — Biden

WASHINGTON, April 23. /TASS/. The US is inspired by Russian President Vladimir Putin’s call to fight the climate change, US President Joe Biden said at the multilateral summit on climate, adding that Washington "looks forward" to working with Moscow in this endeavor.
"I’m very heartened by President Putin's call yesterday for the world to collaborate and advance carbon dioxide removal, and the United States look forward to working with Russia and other countries in that endeavor," the US president said, adding that "it has great promise."
Biden: “I’m very heartened by President Putin's call yesterday for the world to collaborate and advance carbon dioxide removal, and the United States look forward to working with Russia and other countries in that endeavor. It has great promise.”— Kate Sullivan (@KateSullivanDC) April 23, 2021