MOSCOW, April 16. /TASS/. Eight people were killed in a mass shooting at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis, Indiana, ABC News reported, citing Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Officer Genae Cook.

According to her, another seven people suffered wounds and were rushed to local hospitals. The gunman shot himself to death, police reported.

Police received information about a shooting at a FedEx facility near the Indianapolis airport at 11:00 pm on Thursday.