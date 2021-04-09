Russian, Turkish military carry out joint patrolling mission in northeast Syria

AL HASAKAH /Syria/, April 10. /TASS/. Russian and Turkish servicemen carried out a joint patrolling mission near the city of Qamishli in northeastern Syria’s Al Hasakah governorate, the head of the Russian convoy, Col. Andrei Titov, told reporters.

"On April 8, another Russian-Turkish patrolling mission along a previously agreed route has been completed. It proceeded without incidents and involved over 50 servicemen, along with about 10 vehicles and air support aircraft," Titov said.

Servicemen of the two countries met at a checkpoint near the town of Sheyrek. The mission lasted about four hours, during which the convoy covered 46 kilometers and examined several towns on the way.

The Russian military travelled on Tigr (Tiger) all-terrain infantry mobility vehicles, Rys (Lynx) armored vehicles and Typhoon Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) armored vehicles. Their Turkish counterparts used Kirpi MRAP armored vehicles.

Air support to the mission was provided by two Russian army aviation helicopters, Mi-8 and Mi-35.

On October 22, 2019, Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia and Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey adopted a memorandum on joint activities aimed at resolving the situation in northeastern Syria. Under the document, Russian military police and Syrian troops were deployed to areas adjacent to the Turkish safe zone. Russian and Turkish troops launched joint patrols east of the Euphrates River on November 1. The sides jointly designate patrol routes.