Turkmenistan’s foreign minister thanks Russia for support in combating COVID-19

MOSCOW, April 1. / TASS /. Turkmenistan expressed gratitude to Russia for humanitarian assistance in combating COVID-19, including the supply of 120,000 PCR tests free of charge, the country’s Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov stated at talks with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on Thursday.

"I would like to thank all Russian colleagues for the support that Russia has provided to Turkmenistan in terms of countering this global threat - the coronavirus pandemic. We also thank [Russia], as I told the government, for being the first country to help Turkmenistan, providing PCR tests as friendly humanitarian aid when [the situation] was very difficult," said Meredov, who also heads Turkmenistan’s government. "In general, we have received about 186,000 coronavirus test systems from Russia, some 120,000 of them were free of charge."

Turkmenistan’s foreign minister also thanked his Russian colleagues for another friendly gesture. "The plane of the Emergencies Ministry delivering necessary medical products for preventing the coronavirus spread, in my opinion, is due to land in Turkmenistan today," the country's top diplomat explained.