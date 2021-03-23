Batch of Russian Sputnik V vaccine delivered to Congo-Brazzaville

PRETORIA, March 23. /TASS/. A batch of 12,000 doses of the Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine was delivered in Brazzaville, the capital city of the Republic of the Congo, the Russian embassy to that country said on Tuesday.

"The vaccine is meant to be used during the national vaccination campaign against the coronavirus infection that is to begin on March 24," it wrote on its Facebook account.

A welcoming ceremony at the Brazzaville airport was attended by Minister of Health and Population Jacqueline Lydia Mikolo.