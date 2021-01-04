Nancy Pelosi wins reelection as Speaker of US House of Representatives

WASHINGTON, January 4. /TASS/. Democrat Nancy Pelosi has been reelected Speaker of the US House of Representatives as the 117th US Congress convened on Sunday. The meeting is broadcast on the website of the legislative body.

The 80-year-old representative of the Democratic Party received the support of a majority of Congressmen. She defeated 55-year-old Republican Kevin McCarthy.

Pelosi has been elected speaker of the lower house for the fourth time: she held this post in the 116th Congress, and from January 2007 to January 2011 (110th and 111th convocations).

At the end of the general election on November 3, 2020, the US Democratic Party lost part of its mandates, but still retained its majority in the House of Representatives.

One of the first tasks of the new Congress will be to approve the results of the presidential elections at a joint meeting of both chambers on January 6.

On December 14, the US Electoral College convened and confirmed Biden’s election victory. The Democrat received 306 votes, while incumbent President Donald Trump secured 232 votes. With 538 electors, a candidate needs to get 270 votes to be elected to the office of President of the United States. Nevertheless, Trump has not conceded, filing a multitude of lawsuits claiming irregularities and voter fraud in a number of key states. Trump’s legal battles have failed to gain any ground, being rejected in state courts, as well as by the US Supreme Court. The inauguration of the next head of the US administration will take place on January 20.