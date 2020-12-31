US expects further cooperation with Russia in combating drugs, says DEA official

WASHINGTON, December 31. /TASS/. The United States looks forward to continued cooperation with Russia in combating drug trafficking and remains committed to joint efforts in that field, a representative of the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) under the Department of Justice told TASS on Wednesday when commenting the information published earlier by the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) about a joint operation on liquidation of a transnational criminal network engaged in trafficking cocaine from South America to Europe.

"We look forward to continued cooperation on law enforcement issues of mutual interest and stand committed to working together to diminish the global drug threat," the official said when asked whether the administration is satisfied with present cooperation with Russian colleagues, and whether US investigators intend to continue cooperating with them when necessary.

Meanwhile he refused to reveal details concerning the Russian-US operation, offering to apply to the Russian authorities for comment on this specific action.

The Russian Federal Security Service together with its American colleagues conducted earlier a special operation to uncover a criminal network that was engaged in trafficking cocaine from South America to Russia and Europe. It seized 330 kilograms of cocaine possibly worth 1 bln rubles ($13.56 million) if sold.