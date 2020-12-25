Kiev calls Lukashenko’s remarks on smuggling of weapons through Ukraine ‘insinuation’

KIEV, December 25 /TASS/. Ukrainian Foreign Ministry called remarks previously made by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko regarding smuggling of weapons from Ukraine to Belarus an insinuation.

Previously on Friday, Lukashenko announced apprehension of a terror group, led by Nikolai Avtukhovich. According to Lukashenko, Belarusian intelligence revealed all channels that the group used to "bring tonnes of weapons through Ukraine."

"Ukraine vehemently denies yet another insinuation of Alexander Lukashenko. The rhetoric of foreign meddling, an, in particular, about the ‘weapons from Ukraine’ fit nicely into Lukashenko’s policy of terrorizing the Ukrainian people," Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleg Nikolenko said in his Twitter Friday.

The spokesman added that Ukraine is not an enemy of Belarus and condemns terrorism in every form.