Germany wants good relations with Russia, Merkel tells Bundestag

BERLIN, December 16. /TASS/. Germany needs good relations with Russia, but one cannot turn a blind eye to controversial points, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said at the Bundestag Wednesday.

"On the one hand, one must see that there is a wish to have good strategic relations with Russia, I always said that, but we must not turn a blind eye to the reality," she said, answering the lawmakers’ questions.

Merkel named the Alexey Navalny case and the Kleiner Tiergarten murder as examples of controversial points. Besides, there were "little progress in the Minsk process" on Ukraine, the Chancellor said.

According to Merkel, there is no need for a "new start" in relations with Russia, as they "have length" already even without it.