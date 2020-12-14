A 104-year old woman recovers from COVID-19 in Spain

MADRID, December 14. /TASS/. A 104-year old Spanish woman recovered from COVID-19, the Antena 3 TV channel reported Monday.
According to the report, the woman was released from a Madrid hospital after two-week treatment. She has become the hospital’s 4,149th recovered COVID patient.
A total of over 1.7 million cases were registered in Spain since January 1, while over 47,000 patients died. In late October, the government of Spain reinstated the heightened readiness regime, extended until May next year.