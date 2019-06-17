13-year old Russian citizen found dead in Spain, media reports say

MADRID, June 17. /TASS/. The body of a thirteen-year old Russian national was found in the Spanish town of Mataro, Catalonia Autonomous Community, the Spanish Telecinco TV channel reported on Monday.

According to the channel, the Catalonian police (Mossos d'Esquadra) have begun their investigation of the case. The teenager lived in Spain together with her mother and brother. The mother has left Spain a few days ago. The whereabouts of her underage brother has not been determined yet.

It is reported that the teenager’s body was found by a mother’s acquaintance who had come to check the house at her request. According to the TV channel, the forensic results rule out suicide. According to the El Periodico newspaper, the death was likely caused by violence.

The Mossos d'Esquadra have yet been able to provide comments on the information to TASS. TASS also does not have the official comments by the Russian embassy.