Russian PM, Lukashenko discuss COVID-19 cooperation between Russia and Belarus

MOSCOW, November 10. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has discussed the cooperation between Russia and Belarus on countering the spread of COVID-19 during a phone call with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Tuesday, the Russian government’s press service informed.

"Mishustin and Lukashenko have discussed Russian-Belarusian cooperation, as well as the joint measures aimed to counter the further spread of the novel coronavirus," the press service said.