Russian PM, Lukashenko discuss COVID-19 cooperation between Russia and Belarus

MOSCOW, November 10. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has discussed the cooperation between Russia and Belarus on countering the spread of COVID-19 during a phone call with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Tuesday, the Russian government’s press service informed.
"Mishustin and Lukashenko have discussed Russian-Belarusian cooperation, as well as the joint measures aimed to counter the further spread of the novel coronavirus," the press service said.
On October 1, Belarus started clinical trials of the Russian "Sputnik V" vaccine among volunteers. It is the first foreign country to do so after Russia had launched post-registration trials of the vaccine.
Last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Lukashenko held a phone call, during which they lauded mutual cooperation on countering the spread of COVID-19. BelTA news agency reported that on the outcomes of the call, Lukashenko mandated the Belarusian government to work launching production of the Russian COVID-19 vaccine in Belarus.