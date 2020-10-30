Belarus to maintain multidimensional foreign policy, Lukashenko says

"Our foreign policy has always been and will remain multidimensional," he said, as cited by the BetTA news agency. "Geographically, we are the heart of Europe so what else can we do? Russia needs to understand us," Lukashenko added.

According to him, there are some who don’t like this approach. "Even now, they criticize me a bit," the president noted.

The president emphasized that Belarus would never turn away from Russia. "If they treat us as a younger brother, protect and support us - like [Russian President Vladimir] Putin did in these difficult times - then we will never throw stones at Russia," Lukashenko said.