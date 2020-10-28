Azerbaijan’s Aliyev thanks Turkey’s Erdogan for help in Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

"Your firm and unambiguous position on the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict, your unwavering support of our cause are a shining example of our solidarity, which is very valuable for our people. Azerbaijan, for its part, supports the brotherly Turkey in all matters," Aliyev said in his message to Erdogan, dedicated to the Day of the Republic national holiday, celebrated on October 29.

BAKU, October 28. /TASS/. President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev thanked his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan for his help in the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict in and around Nagorno-Karabakh, Aliyev’s press service announced Wednesday.

"In recent years, your fraternal country has become a center of power by conducting an independent policy on a global scale, and by displaying comprehensive political, economic, social, military and technological development," Aliyev said. "The Azerbaijani-Turkish unity and strategic alliance, based on the will and common national and moral values of our people, are at its peak now, thanks to our joint effort."

"I am certain that the unwavering Azerbaijani-Turkish unity and fraternity - our greatest legacy for the upcoming generations - will keep developing and strengthening in compliance with the ‘one nation, two states’ concept," Aliyev said.

The situation in Nagorno-Karabakh escalated on September 27. Both Azerbaijan and Armenia report killed and injured, including among civilians. Ankara repeatedly stated its support of Baku and proposed assistance both at the negotiation table and on the battlefield.